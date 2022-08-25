Human rights activist acquitted in terror cases paid Rs 14.85 lakh compensation

Lawyer and human rights activist Sarabjit Singh Verka has been paid compensation worth Rs 14.85 lakh more than nine years after a court ordered the Punjab government to pay Rs 10 lakh for wrongly implicating him in two terror cases in the 1990s. He was labelled a “terrorist” and even “kingpin of Khalistan National Army” by the police in their press conferences.

Verka was acquitted in both cases and in 2008, he sought compensation for the harassment he suffered at the hands of the police. In 2013, an Amritsar court asked the government to pay him Rs 10 lakh compensation. As the compensation was delayed, the government had to pay Rs 4.85 lakh more as interest.

“According to the court order, the government had to deduct compensation from the salaries of accused police officials. It is yet to be seen if the government recovered this compensation amount from them or paid me from the money of taxpayers. The government should recover this money from responsible police officers who tortured me,” said Verka after receiving the compensation.

Verka was first picked up by the CIA staff, Amritsar, from his residence on January 30, 1992. After being illegally detained for around 11 days, during which he was tortured and interrogated using the third-degree method, the Amritsar police produced him in court on February 10, 1992, and registered a case against him at Sadar police station under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

According to the police, on February 10, 1992, sub-inspector Ravinder Kumar, along with other policemen, was on duty at Bhai Manj Singh Road when at around 6 pm, a car approached. When they signalled at the car to stop, those sitting in the vehicle opened fire. The police also fired back in self-defence. According to police, the driver took the car on the kachha side of the road. Five Sikh youths emerged from the vehicle, opened fire and ran towards a cluster of trees. The police also returned fire.

Three people, identified as Verka, Gurbux Singh and Daljit Singh, surrendered and raised their arms, while two others escaped. Verka was found carrying a bag which contained half a kilo of black powder, three chemical stick bombs, five detonators and a double barrel gun, the police had said. Two spent cartridges were also recovered from the chamber of the gun, according to the police.

Verka and the other accused were acquitted by the court of Justice Varinder Kumar in Amritsar on May 23, 2000.

On July 15, 1998, when Verka was out on bail, the police again picked him up from his residence and booked him in another FIR. He was produced in court on May 24 after detention for around nine days. Then Punjab director general of police (DGP) P C Dogra in a press conference claimed that police had busted a major plan to revive militancy and told the media about the arrests of members of ‘Tigers of Sikhland’.

The police claimed the motive of the outfit was to collect money by kidnapping rich prominent people, then demanding huge ransom for their release to purchase arms and ammunition, which was to be used to destabilise the state and central governments through mass killing and to achieve the target of Khalistan with the help of foreign power.

Verka and the other accused were again acquitted by the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Amritsar, Hardial Singh, on March 3, 2007, after which the lawyer sought compensation.

The state appealed against the 2013 order asking it to compensate Verka but the appeal did not stand in the high court. In 2017, the high court also asked the state to pay compensation.