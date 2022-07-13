Holy City: The seat of philanthropy

There are two kinds of people who live in our city. The Carpe Diem variety, who will seize the occasion, live for the day, the happy-go-lucky tomorrow-never-comes types, and the Memento Mori brand, those who remember that they must eventually die, so save and refrain, step with caution and balance their karma against the sins of today. Take a step further forward towards the mood of the visitor to our Holy City as well. Here is a spiritual yearner and thus in the mood for philanthropy, so he is ripe for giving. And yet no one asks for anything, no one crowdfunds for charity here, no one troubles these giving souls despite opportunities galore, even beyond the obvious and understandable offerings at the feet of the Guru.

We as a travel company have run a humanitarian tour for decades for visits to these places but find that people usually come with predetermined minds focused on a singular recipient of funds in celebration of a birth, commemoration of a demise or for any occasion of the family. For each of these there is much on offer. And so, begins the tale.

As I walked into the railway station early morning to catch the Shatabdi to Delhi, I was glad to see that at least one of the bookshops on platform one was open for business. After tucking my carry-on bag onto the top rack, I stepped off to pick up my India Today, an Outlook magazine and the latest edition of Overdrive. With a book already in hand and hopefully a suitable paper delivered at Jalandhar, the journey should be interesting and informative I thought. Those were the heady days circa Y2k when flying was not a necessity and the Shatabdi did not affect the tail bone or the spine overly.

On the platform, my attention was diverted to loud wailing and screaming nearer to the engine of the train. It was a bizarre cacophony early in the morning. Never one to refrain, I headed up to find the source and the issue. A mentally disturbed young man in decrepit clothing was flailing arms while this maternal lady and a few gentlemen were trying to calm him down. By the time I drew near, the situation had been brought under control. As I exchanged greetings with the benign Bibi Inderjit Kaur, who heads Bhagat Puran Singh’s Pingalwara, the legendary destitute home, I commented on the possibility that her presence perhaps excites troubled souls, and her assurances settled them down.

We were both travelling for a meeting with the Planning Commission to give our views on minority issues. Well, I missed my magazines as the diesel engine sounded its horn and immediately started moving. Still nimble at my feet I caught the train after making sure that Bibiji had boarded her nearer coach first. We did our bit at the Capital and returned on the evening service. While exiting I heard an animated commotion beyond the arrival gates outside. The morning person was being loaded into the Pingalwara jeep. He was ecstatic as Bibiji asked him, “Hun taan kush hain?” As I crossed her, I thanked her for her continued service to society. She brushed off my compliment with a smile and said humbly, “They find us, not us them.” Incredible I thought.

On Bhagat Puran Singh

Bhagat Puran Singh was a frequent visitor to our family home. One would find him sometimes sitting on the marble steps of our patio reading or writing. The crack of dawn jog with my neighbour and pal Raju Khanna would have to wait. I would immediately go back in to wake up my father even though Bhagatji would insist that I let him rest as he had a lot to do, “Unhaan nu beant sevaavan karniyaan han,” he would say. He would ask me to go for my run as he was at ease and urge me to switch off the electric bulb as the light was now enough for his reading, “Main taan vehla see, armaan naal baithaan haan, batti jagdi si, parh likh lavaanga.” After switching on the fan, which he said was not required despite the summer heat, I would fetch him water and wake up Dad nevertheless, who would emerge unhappy upon the unannounced wait of this exquisite servant of the downtrodden and grassroots environmentalist commenting, “Bhagat ji tussi kyun intezaar karde hon? Chaa chako gay kay parshaada?” Bhagat ji was more used to dismissive impatience at his presence and ideas rather than warm welcomes, but he was an institution of immense stature for us.

A gentleman who wanted anonymity contacted me a decade ago. He wanted to donate a sizable amount of money to a just cause. He said that he had much to spare and would rather that it was put to good use than give it to his drooling relatives in Britain or back home. He asked me for my account number to transfer the enormous sum to, with my assurance to give it to a charity of my choice. I was simply flabbergasted with the amount in question and the possibility of it landing into my account. I instead gave him a few options, we froze on the Pingalwara project and ensured that the monies were transferred with ease directly to them. There have been many such instances that I had little role in, but which gladdened my heart aplenty for facilitating philanthropic endeavour.

There are many out there who are doing so much quietly. Those who regularly donate towards the needy, their education, healthcare, environment, social empowerment, upliftment etc. Much as such monies are offered to our own Foundation as well, one has somehow diverted the funds to other much more giving programs and projects while we manage our own from family collections.

Giving of Dasvand

The spirit of giving and sharing rebounds in the city of Amritsar. When visiting the Golden temple, the Harmandir, step around and you see tractor-trolleys full of vegetables, milk, ghee, and grain being brought from the farms as dasvand, a tenth of the harvest, contribution to the langar, the community kitchen that feeds all and sundry in tens of thousands each day. Your heart swells with pride at the magnanimity of the folks that dwell in this land.

The tradition of giving is pretty much ingrained in the psyche of this city’s dwellers. We have grown up listening to the tales of goodness, the ‘saakhis’. That of Mata Khivi ji who would serve food and kheer to one and all, literally running open kitchens for the hungry as the wife of Guru Angad Dev. And of course, Bhai Kanhaiya, who was castigated by his own for carrying his ‘Mashak’ full of water and quenching the thirst of wounded soldiers without distinguishing foe or friend. When cautioned he just said that while the soldiers were killing the enemy, he was quenching the thirst of enmity, and thus heeding the Guru’s instruct in his own way.

The opportunities for charity are diverse in this city. When the children were young, I would make it a point to take them to the School for the Blind (visually challenged in today’s more dignified parlance), Yatimkhana-the orphanage, even the Leper’s home and to Bhagat Puran Singhs Pingalwara. I believe it is an education that is absolutely essential. Creating awareness of being blessed with the means that you have, inculcating the propensity to give to those in need and thus paying forward the blessing you have received. Visiting slum dwellers’ children, caring for the elderly at the Birdhghar, or just reaching out to a spastic society in whichever way one can from time to time, is not generosity. It is simply an urge of the conscience satiated.

Start giving now

The old families of town had deposited King’s ransoms to ensure that every year their ancestors would be remembered in prayer and a meal distributed. I still recall the orphanage wondering what they could serve as a meal for the Rs. 1100/- deposited five decades ago, the value of which and not the expectation has depreciated many times over. Time to get real people and add a few zeros to magnanimity.

So, are we waiting to give when we have enough? It’s never enough and it’s not worth the wait. The altruistic will even share a meal, even a part of their meal. It is not the big moves but the small gestures that define our thought process and our benevolence. Hats off to those who take time out of their material worlds to invest resources in fellow humans. It is epic to have that feeling of sharing and of giving with a sincere heart, although the effort made or the resource provided, its quantum, is of lesser consequence than the act itself.

It is interesting to remove oneself from the equation and from a distance think of the psyche of the giver and that of the receiver. The giver feels gladdened by the endeavour, of having found a medium to satisfy the urge of generosity. The receiver is beholden and thus at the receiving end of the bargain, pleased with the benefaction that he receives but at a loss for having been unable to make do by himself. And yet benefactors and recipients are essential ends of the charity transaction. Call it CSR or donation, whether it is a tax deduction for a business or a need for the giver, it is an altruistic act that benefits both equally, one essentially at a psychological level and the other at a material level.

So, whether one is the Carpe Diem kind or a Memento Mori specimen…. oh snap, we just forgot all about our youthful King-Kongs, the Carpe Noctem variety, the creatures of the night, well even them… this is the city for giving, earning brownie points, cleansing error slates, so dig in deep into those chino pockets and step out with a spring in your step. You do good today, you feel good tomorrow as well, in fact, even through the night. Deliverance guaranteed!

The writer is an Amritsar-based environmentalist and philanthropist and author who loves all things Amritsari