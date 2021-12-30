Historic gurdwara in Pak’s Sindh to be fully restored in early 2022

With reconstruction of a historical gurdwara almost 90 per cent complete in Sindh, Pakistan

Sikh Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (PSGPC) hoped that Sikh devotees from India will be allowed to visit the gurdwaras in Sindh in near future.

In February next year, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh is expected to reach Sindh in Pakistan for inauguration of reconstructed new building of Gurudwara Sachkhand Phelli Patshahi in Shikarpur. Gurdwara building was initially constructed by Maharaja Ranjit Singh around 200 years back in the memory of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev.

“The gurdwara has been renovated. Almost 90 per cent of the construction work is over. This gurdwara was constructed in the memory of visit of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji during his travels to the world,” said Vikas Singh Shikarpuri while talking to The Indian Express. He is general secretary of PSGPC and closely associated with the reconstruction of gurdwara.

“So far, Rs 2 crore has been spent on construction. Around Rs 20 lakh has been given by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and same amount to paid by PSGPC. Apart from that Sikhs have made individual contribution for the construction of building,” said Vikas Singh.

He added: “We have been hoping that renovation of this gurdwara will be a big step in allowing Sikh devotees from India to visit Sikh Gurudwaras in Sindh. We have requested the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow Sikhs to visit Gurudwaras in Pakistan, ” said Vikas.

He said, “Gurudwara remained in illegal occupation since 1947. We had managed to remove the illegal occupation around 11 years back and Guru Granth Sahib ji was reinstalled. It was very old building. Now we have constructed new building after getting permission from ETPB.”