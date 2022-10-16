His kin in Pak denied visa for 3rd time, SGPC goes ahead, installs portrait of Rai Bular Bhatti

With the Pakistan-based family members of Rai Bular Ahmed Bhatti — a 15th century Muslim landlord and disciple of Guru Nanak Dev – again being denied visa for India — for the third time in four years — the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) Saturday went ahead and installed his portrait.

According to Sikh historians, Bhatti was among the first three persons who had experienced spiritual soul in Guru Nanak when he was only a child. Bhatti was administrator of Rai Bhoe Ki Talwandi town, where Guru Nanak was born, and which is now known as Nankana Sahib. He had hired Guru Nanak to work at his shop and later donated 19000 acres of land on which now stands the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore.

The SGPC had in October 2017 passed resolution to install Bhatti’s portrait by inviting the 19th generation of his clan for the event. The portrait was ready in mid-2018, but its installation was delayed following successive visa refusals to Bhatti’s descendants Rai Akram Bhatti, his son Rai Saleem Bhatti and grandson Rai Waleed Bhatti.

Rai Saleem Bhatti (44), a lawyer at the Lahore High Court, said he was disheartened at the denial of visa to him and his family to attend the event arranged by the SGPC. “It was a holy occasion…despite completing all formalities and recommendation by the SGPC, the visa was not granted. We requested the SGPC to go ahead and install the portrait of Rai Bular Bhatti Sahib,” he said.

Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Bir Devinder Singh, who was instrumental in leading the campaign to install Bhatti’s portrait, said, “Only two persons had the fortune of breathing their last in the lap of Guru Nanak Dev. One was Bhai Mardana and other was Rai Bular Bhatti. Rai Bular was on his deathbed when Guru Nanak Dev reached there with Bhai Mardana. When Rai Bular passed away, Guru Nanak Dev uttered a hymn to make his relatives understand that no one can be saved from death when time comes. That hymn is now part of Guru Granth Sahib”.

The veteran leader, citing Sikh history, said that when Guru Nanak Dev was born to Mata Tripta Devi and Mehta Kalu, Rai Bular was the first person to go to their house and bow in front of the infant. “All Sikh accounts on Rai Bular agree that he was among the first three persons who knew that Guru Nanak Dev was not any ordinary child. The other two were midwife Daultan, who was present at the time of his birth, and Bebe Nanaki ji, sister of Guru Nanak Dev,” said Bir Devinder Singh.

According to Sikh stories, Rai Bular came to the rescue of Guru Nanak Dev many times when latter’s father Mehta Kalu, who was also his (Rai Bular’s) revenue officer and other people in town couldn’t understand his actions.

Rai Saleem Bhatti said, “Rai Bular ji donated half of his estate, measuring 19,000 acres during those times, in the name of Baba Nanak, who is still its owner in the revenue records of Pakistan, although te land is being cultivated on lease by several farmers. The Nankana Sahib was earlier known as Rai Bhoe Di Talwandi.”

There is no doubt Baba Nanak is the Guru of Sikh community but also ‘Peer’ for Muslims, he said.

“Our family has deep connection with Sikhs. We still want to come to India and visit Harmandir Sahib. I am hopeful that one day Indian government will allow us. Many Sikhs contributed for installation of portrait of Rai Bular ji at Central Sikh Museum. We are thankful to all and SGPC for this gesture,” said Rai Saleem Bhatti who was earlier not granted visa in 2018 and 2019.