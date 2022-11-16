High time RSS, BJP stopped interfering in Sikh affairs, SGPC tells Mohan Bhagwat

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Tuesday demanded that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party stop their alleged “unnecessary interference” in Sikh affairs.

In a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the that the apex gurdwara body came into existence after great sacrifices and the struggle launched for its establishment laid the foundation for the country’s independence. “But sadly, the BJP-led central government and its leaders are interfering directly to complicate SGPC affairs. An example of this interference came to fore during the annual election of office bearers of the SGPC on November 9,” said Grewal in the letter.

Apart from RSS and Centre, the SGPC and Shiromani Akali Dal had earlier accused the the Punjab and Haryana governments, and National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura of interfering in the religious affairs of the Sikh community by trying to “break” the gurdwara body. The SAD had accused Lalpura of seeking support for now expelled leader Bibi Jagir Kaur for the SGPC presidential poll which took place on November 9. The allegations were flying thick and fast as Jagir Kaur, who had held the post three times, refused to back out of the contest against SAD’s official candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami, who was re-elected.

Grewal, in his letter alleged that the saffron party leaders “on constitutional posts” directly interfered in the SGPC election.

He said the SGPC has completed its 102-year journey, during which it has done exemplary work for managing gurdwaras, as well as preaching of Sikh faith, health, education, and humanitarian work.

The SGPC, he said, has never interfered into affairs of any religion or belief “and has worked for Sarbat Da Bhala (welfare of all)”.

“If it (interference) is happening without your knowledge, then you should immediately intervene and if it is (happening) with your knowledge, then it is the right time for your organisation (RSS) to think upon your ideological approach as this is creating a rift in the mutual religious relations in this multi-cultural and multi-religious society, which I fear will deepen in future,” Grewal wrote to Bhagwat.

Advertisement

“This phenomenon will create instability in the minds of Sikhs which is not good for the country,” he said adding that the path on which the RSS and the BJP are walking is same as that taken by the “anti-Sikh” Congress.

“We suggest that the RSS and the BJP should stop interfering in Sikh issues. We hope that you will think deeply about this and stay away from the activities of the Sikh organisations and the activities that complicate the issues of Sikhs in the future,” wrote Grewal.