scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 29, 2021
MUST READ

Harjinder Singh Dhami elected SGPC president

Dhami, who has been a member of SGPC for 25 years, is a lawyer by profession.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar |
Updated: November 29, 2021 6:00:54 pm
Harjinder Singh DhamiHarjinder Singh Dhami (file photo)

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Monday chosen as the president of the apex elected body of Sikhs. He secured 122 votes in the annual assembly of the SGPC House.

Dhami, who has been a member of SGPC for 25 years, is a lawyer by profession. He is representing Sukhbir Badal in a petition challenging Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) constitutional standing as a ‘panthic’ party

Dhami replaced Bibi Jagir Kaur, who will be the SAD candidate for the Bholath assembly constituency in the Punjab election. The announcement was made soon after Dhami was elected SGPC president.

Meanwhile Karnail Singh Panjoli, who has been a critic of Badal, was elected the general secretary of SGPC. Panjoli had been nominated by SAD (B) and got 112 votes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Amritsar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Nov 29: Latest News