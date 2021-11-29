Harjinder Singh Dhami elected SGPC president

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Monday chosen as the president of the apex elected body of Sikhs. He secured 122 votes in the annual assembly of the SGPC House.

Dhami, who has been a member of SGPC for 25 years, is a lawyer by profession. He is representing Sukhbir Badal in a petition challenging Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) constitutional standing as a ‘panthic’ party

Dhami replaced Bibi Jagir Kaur, who will be the SAD candidate for the Bholath assembly constituency in the Punjab election. The announcement was made soon after Dhami was elected SGPC president.

Meanwhile Karnail Singh Panjoli, who has been a critic of Badal, was elected the general secretary of SGPC. Panjoli had been nominated by SAD (B) and got 112 votes.