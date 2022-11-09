scorecardresearch
Harjinder Singh Dhami defeats Jagir Kaur to get re-elected as SGPC chief

Kaur, the first female president of Sikhs’ apex elected body, polled 42 votes though SAD members had said she would not get more than 25 votes.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami addresses media person ahead of SGPC election in Amritsar. (PTI)

Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami defeated Bibi Jagir Kaur to be re-elected as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday afternoon.

Dhami secured 104 votes against the 42 votes polled by Bibi Jagir Kaur, the first female president of Sikhs’ apex elected body who was expelled from the SAD(B) earlier this week for contesting the election against the wishes of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. A total of 146 votes were polled.

Before the election, SAD(B) members claimed that Kaur would not get more than 25 votes.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 04:43:10 pm
