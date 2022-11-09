Harjinder Singh Dhami defeats Jagir Kaur to get re-elected as SGPC chief

Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami defeated Bibi Jagir Kaur to be re-elected as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday afternoon.

Dhami secured 104 votes against the 42 votes polled by Bibi Jagir Kaur, the first female president of Sikhs’ apex elected body who was expelled from the SAD(B) earlier this week for contesting the election against the wishes of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. A total of 146 votes were polled.

Before the election, SAD(B) members claimed that Kaur would not get more than 25 votes.