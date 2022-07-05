Gurdaspur SP arrested for raping pregnant woman

A special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police has arrested a superintendent of police (SP) for allegedly raping a pregnant woman at his official residence in Gurdaspur.

Gurmeet Singh, the SP (Headquarters) was arrested by two members of the SIT, DSP Ravinder Singh and inspector Harjit Kaur, when he was at a Moga court for a hearing in another case.

According to sources, the investigation in the case has been going on since May when the woman first alleged that she was raped. The woman had complained that she was having a dispute with her husband and she was in touch with Singh about the issue.

Following the allegations levelled by the woman against Singh, an SIT was formed on the instructions of the Punjab Police Headquarters, Chandigarh. The SIT was headed by then SSP Gurdaspur and now SAP Amritsar (Rural) Swarandeep Singh.

Based on the complaint of the victim and after the preliminary investigation, a case was registered against Singh under sections 376(2)(h) 376(2)(k) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Gurdaspur City police station on July 2.

The FIR said that even though Gurmeet Singh had nothing to do with the inquiry into the complaint made by the woman, he took advantage of her allegedly by promising action against her husband. It added that Gurmeet Singh made physical relations twice with the woman, who was pregnant at that time. He also used to send vulgar messages to the victim, it added.

On his part, Gurmeet Singh said that the alleged rape took place in the month of April whereas the complaint was made in May. The SIT, however, said that the victim was in a legal battle with her in-laws and she was not in a position to go against Gurmeet Singh. It accused Gurmeet Singh of taking advantage of his position to rape the woman.