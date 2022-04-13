Amid allegations by the opposition parties that he is undermining Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann by touring border districts and “taking stock of issues, which impact national security,” Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tuesday claimed that he is a link “between state and central governments” and was only doing his job.

“Governor is a link between Punjab and central governments. I am doing my job. Politics is not my job. I am away from politics. I just have to keep watch if state is functioning according to Constitution. I don’t mean to interfere,” said Purohit.

The Governor Banwari Lal Purohit held a series of meetings with officials in border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the central agencies, including the BSF, Intelligence Governor reviews security in border areas, this time sans CM; Opp says ‘activism’

Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau and the National Investigation Agency. Major issues impacting national security were taken up and detailed discussions were held with all agencies.

The meeting, second in border areas in less four days, was held even as Opposition Congress tried to corner Mann while accusing Governor of indulging in activism.

State Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring told Mann, who was in Delhi, to “take up the issue of Governor border districts to observe law and order issues” with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. “This is an exclusive state subject and it is you who should be touring border districts,” said Warring in a tweet.

“Already @ArvindKejriwal ji summoning pb govt to Delhi has set grossly wrong precedence. Gov is going to Gurdaspur Distt after visiting Fazilka recently,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor said that he will continue to play his role as a “senior” to keep Punjab “vigilant in the border areas”. Purohit said he had already visited all 23 districts and in his recent meeting in Fazilka, CM Mann was also present.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Governor said that he has sensed lack of coordination between state and central agencies and asked them to work together in tandem with regular exchange of intel and inputs. “There should be at least one meeting between state and central agencies at district level in border areas,” an official spokesperson said quoting Purohit.

Governor said, “I have ordered BSF to increase the working hours for farmers who have fields across the border fencing”.

Earlier, he addressed a meeting with sarpanches and other prominent people of the Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. He called upon people to be the eyes and ears of the border security forces. The Governor He said the past incidents of air-dropping of arms and ammunition into Punjab have necessitated all concerned to be on vigil. He said the security forces are doing their part but the local input and support can go a long way in checking the influx of weapons and drugs into the state.

“The border districts are vulnerable to the menace of arms smuggling. Therefore, it is mandatory that in the interest of the safety and security of the state and the country, people extend whole-hearted support to the BSF and the state police,” he said.

He appealed to people to cooperate with the local authorities to stop drug trafficking in the area.

The Governor said drugs entering from borders percolates into cities, towns, schools and colleges.

“The supply of drugs to youth is a direct assault on our posterity, our future. We cannot let this menace hurt our state’s present or mar its future. We need to join hands and seal our border against all sorts of infiltration”, asserted the Governor.

The security and safety of the border areas can only be ensured with concerted and sustained cooperation of the people, the state and central government agencies at all levels, he said.

Purohit also emphasised that all agencies should work in tandem with regular exchange of intelligence and inputs. This, he said, needs to be complemented by support from the public.