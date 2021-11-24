Got to know about Pathankot blast after one-hour delay: Randhawa

Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Tuesday said that he and Pathankot SSP got information about the recent cantonment area blast after a delay of one hour.

He along with Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota also presided over a high-level meeting of police officials in Amritsar to assess the security details in the border belt. A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate in the cantonment area of Pathankot on Sunday evening around 9 pm. Randhawa was also in Pathankot at the time of the blast.

“I was at Pathankot at the time of blast. Incident took place at 9 pm. SSP Pathankot was also with me. Neither I nor SSP came to know about the incident till 10 pm. It will be investigated why the information was delayed for one hour. It should have been provided immediately,” said Randhawa. He also pointed out that the street, which was allegedly used by unidentified bikers to throw the grenade and adjacent to the Army camp, had no lighting. “Why there is no lighting on the road touching to camp. It is Army’s area. We will install CCTV cameras outside Army area. Joint investigation with Army into blast is going on. They are cooperating in investigation,” added Randhawa.

He said, “We will intensify the patrolling along with border. Pakistan tries to disturb whenever there is any election. We will deal with it.”

Randhawa said his government has made a plan of installing CCTV cameras in cities as well as in villages and Rs 75 crore have already been released in this regard.

He said that there are 90,000 police officials and 10,000 home guards in state and they will be utilised properly.

“No security will be given to individuals at district level. Any request for security cover will be approved from Chandigarh headquarters only,” said Randhawa.

About government moves to tackle drug menace, Randhwa announced: “I have demanded list of big smugglers. I will provide the list of drug smugglers to media so that public should know their names.”

Announces memorial to Gurmeet Bawa

The minister also visited the home of eminent Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa, who died Sunday, to pay his condolences. Randhawa met the late singer’s family at their residence in Amritsar. He announced that a memorial dedicated to Bawa would be constructed in Dera Baba Nanak. Randhawa said that Gurmeet Bawa was blessed with a melodious voice and was known for her long chant (hek) and had relentlessly served Punjabi folk music for more than half a century.