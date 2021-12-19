Stay cautious to protect religious sites, says CM Channi after visiting Golden Temple

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed deep anguish “over the unfortunate incident to attempt sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Darbar Sahib last evening” and reiterated his government’s “firm commitment to… unmask the real conspirators” behind it. He was speaking to media persons after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple along with Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

“I appeal to the people to take due care and caution to protect religious places, including gurudwaras, mandirs and institutions related to any religion or faith, in order to foil nefarious designs of any agency or anti-social element in the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state,” Channi said, adding, “I request people to keep restraint during the prevailing sensitive situation by demonstrating their unflinching trust in the ethos of peace, harmony, brotherhood and religious tolerance”.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi was accompanied by Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. (Express photo: Rana Simranjit Singh) CM Charanjit Singh Channi was accompanied by Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. (Express photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

The chief minister described Saturday’s incident as “the most heinous act which has not only hurt religious sentiments but also tormented our hearts, which should be condemned with the harshest possible words by one and all.”

Replying to a query, he said the state’s intelligence agencies and the police force are proactively engaged in averting such incidents in future.

He also asked the people to stay vigilant and extend their whole-hearted support and cooperation to the state government in maintaining law and order. The chief minister said no one would be allowed to disturb the state’s peaceful atmosphere at any cost.