Golden Temple lynching: Accused went inside sanctum sanctorum twice before ‘sacrilege’

It was his third visit to the sanctum sanctorum of Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) Saturday when the unidentified youth allegedly committed sacrilege.

Around 9 am, the accused entered the community kitchen and had langar. Then he came out of the langar hall and had tea.

At around 10 am, he entered the Golden Temple for the first time, standing in a queue to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

Around 11 am, he went to the bathroom outside the Golden Temple premises.

Around 11.40, the accused reentered the Golden Temple. At 2:30, he again stood in queue to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

Around 5 pm, the accused stood in queue for the third time. At 5:45, he reached inside the sanctum sanctorum. He jumped over the barriers and landed just in front of Bir of Guru Granth Sahib and picked up a sword. SGPC staff overpowered him.

Around 6:10 pm, SGPC staff members and common devotees took the accused in a wheelchair to the SGPC headquarters. Around 6:15 pm, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Punjab Police personnel had reached the SGPC headquarters.

At 6:20 pm, protesters outside the SGPC headquarters demanded custody of the accused.

Around 6:50 pm, the dead body of the accused was placed outside the SGPC headquarters.