scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 19, 2021
MUST READ

Golden Temple lynching: Accused went inside sanctum sanctorum twice before ‘sacrilege’

🔴 “We have deployed two Sewadars inside sanctum sanctorum where Guru Granth Sahib remains installed. We have also posted two more sevadars at the place where hymn singers perform,” said SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Written by Kamaldeep Singh Brar | Amritsar |
Updated: December 20, 2021 4:28:43 am
Golden Temple, Golden Temple sacrilege attempt, Golden Temple news, SGPC, Indian Express, Golden Temple, Punjab news, Charanjit Singh Channi, Darbar Sahib Golden Temple sacrilege attempt, Golden Temple news, SGPC, Indian ExpressActivists of various Sikh organisations gather outside the Golden Temple after a man was beaten to death at the temple premises for alleged sacrilege. (PTI)

It was his third visit to the sanctum sanctorum of Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) Saturday when the unidentified youth allegedly committed sacrilege.

Around 9 am, the accused entered the community kitchen and had langar. Then he came out of the langar hall and had tea.

At around 10 am, he entered the Golden Temple for the first time, standing in a queue to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Around 11 am, he went to the bathroom outside the Golden Temple premises.

Also Read |Amritsar: Dead youth booked for ‘sacrilege’ bid at Golden Temple, SIT to probe

Around 11.40, the accused reentered the Golden Temple. At 2:30, he again stood in queue to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

Around 5 pm, the accused stood in queue for the third time. At 5:45, he reached inside the sanctum sanctorum. He jumped over the barriers and landed just in front of Bir of Guru Granth Sahib and picked up a sword. SGPC staff overpowered him.

Around 6:10 pm, SGPC staff members and common devotees took the accused in a wheelchair to the SGPC headquarters. Around 6:15 pm, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Punjab Police personnel had reached the SGPC headquarters.

At 6:20 pm, protesters outside the SGPC headquarters demanded custody of the accused.

Around 6:50 pm, the dead body of the accused was placed outside the SGPC headquarters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Amritsar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 19: Latest News

Advertisement