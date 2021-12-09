Gnagster-turned activist Sidhana booked for attempt to murder on singer’s complaint

The Tarn Taran police on Wednesday registered an attempt to murder case against gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana on the complaint of singer Sonny Maan.

Maan, a popular Punjabi singer, had complained that unidentified people had allegedly opened fired outside her house on Tuesday evening. She added that Sidhana had earlier threatened her over a song that she recently released. She claimed that Sidhana had sent unidentified people to open fire at her and her family on Tuesday evening after she declined to remove the song from the internet and apologise for the same.

The CCTV footage of the firing incident shows that Maan’s mother is trying to stop an armed man who is trying to aim the pistol at the singer’s brother. Maan also produced a call recording to police in which Sidhana was allegedly threatening her to remove the said song.

Without naming Sidhana, Maan’s song criticises those who, believing him to be an imposter, had forced a Nihang Sikh to remove his clothes and turban at Singhu border during the farm protests. The allegations were were later proved to be wrong.

Police said that a case has been registered under Sections 452, 307, 506, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act against Lakha Sidhana, Jagdeep Randhwa, Karan Pathak, Tej Partap, Bhola Singh and 10 other unidentified people.

While police teams are conducting raids to arrest Sidhana and others, Sidhana released a video late on Wednesday claiming that the allegations against him are wrong and there is a conspiracy to implicate him in a false case before the upcoming assembly elections.