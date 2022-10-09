Gangster held after 2-hour police encounter in Batala area

Batala police Saturday arrested a gangster wanted in an attempt to murder case following an encounter in Kotla Bhoja village on Saturday. Ranjodh Singh Bablu was nabbed after several rounds of fire were exchanged between him and the police team. The entire operation lasted a couple of hours.

Bablu belongs to Mattewala village of Amritsar district. When the police arrived to arrest Bablu from his house, he tried to flee.

Batala SSP said, “Six cases are registered against him. The police raided his house, but he escaped and took shelter in a sugarcane field at Kotla Bhoja. The police team chased him but he opened fire. In the return fire, he was injured. Two pistols have been recovered from him.”

A case under Section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder) was registered against the gangster by the Batala police recently.

The injured gangster surrendered after repeated appeals by the police team. A drone was also used to locate Bablu in the sugarcane field.

The police team had used bullet-proof jackets during the exchange of fire. According to the police, Bablu fired 40 rounds at the cops.