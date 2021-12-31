Fresh jolt for Cong: Lalli Majithia quits as Pungrain chairperson

In a fresh jolt to the Congress in Punjab, senior party leader Sukhjinder Raj Singh, alias Lalli Majithia, who unsuccessfully contested three Assembly elections against Shiromani Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia, Thursday resigned from the post of the chairman-cum-director, Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation Limited (Pungrain).

Lali said that he has been upset over the alleged shelter being provided to Bikram Majithia by the Congress government. He also mentioned alleged inaction against drug smugglers and in sacrilege cases and added that he felt suffocated in the party. “Where is Bikram Singh Majithia? Why is he not being arrested? How did he jump the security provided by Punjab government to disappear and evade the arrest? I feel that Bikram Singh Majithia still has shelter of the Congress government,” said Lali Majithia, who had unsuccessfully contested against the SAD leader on Congress ticket in 2007 and 2017 and as an Independent candidate in 2012.

Lali was made the PUNGRAIN chairperson in June this year at a time then then CM Capt Amarinder Singh was facing allegations of going soft against Bikram Majithia.

“I feel suffocated in the party. Party has failed in delivering on the issues of drug smuggling and sacrilege. There seems no intent to arrest Majithia. So I have decided to resign from the post of PUNGRAIN,” said Lali. Asked if he will also quit Congress, Lali said, “I will decide next course of action very soon.”

Meanwhile, former MLA from Bhadaur Nirmal Singh Nimma, ex-general secretary PPCC Raj Kumar Garg (Raj Numberdar) and member Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Dr Deepak Jyoti joined Punjab Lok Congress in presence of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday.

Welcoming these leaders into the party, Amarinder Singh expressed confidence these leaders would strengthen the party which would emerge as an alternate to the present dispensation which has failed every section of the society be it the farmers, teachers and employees.

“The state is in total disarray from fiscal point of view and the government is doling out grants without caring for funds crunch, said Amarinder who added that the Congress party is a divided house with each leader considering himself Chief Minister aspirant.