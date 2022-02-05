For killing Dera follower, Court convicts three

A Faridkot court on Friday convicted three people for the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Gurdev Singh in 2016. The judgment, however, reads that motive behind the murder is not clear. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Ashok Kumar Vohra alias Amna and Jaswant Singh alias Kala.

The incident took place on June 13, 2016, when the three accused entered the shop of the deceased and opened fire. Gurdev suffered was declared brought dead at Faridkot hospital.

Under pressure from Dera followers, Gurdev’s wife was given a job in Punjab police and the three accused were arrested in August 2017. However, in 2018, investigation revealed that the accused murdered Gurdev for his alleged role in the 2015 sacrilege case.

Vinod Monga, lawyer for the deceased, said that the accused murdered Gurdev assuming that he had passed derogatory remarks against the Sikh religion.

Later, Justice Ranjit Singh commission found that the villagers had told police in 2015 that they suspected Gurdev’s role in the 2015 sacrilege case. However, police didn’t investigate the allegations. The judgment now reads that motive behind Gurdev’s murder is not clear.

“Undoubtedly there is nothing on record to show as to what could be the motive behind the murder of Gurdev Singh. The issue of motive becomes totally irrelevant when there is a direct evidence of a trustworthy witness regarding the commission of the crime. In such a case, particularly when Sarabjit Kaur, wife of the deceased, deposed against the present accused, the proof of motive by direct evidence looses its relevance. In fact, motive is a thing which is primarily known to the accused himself and it may not be possible for the prosecution to explain what actually prompted him to commit a particular crime. In this respect, it may be mentioned that motive always remains in the mind of the person,” reads the judgment by Additional Session Judge Faridkot Jagdeep Singh Marok.