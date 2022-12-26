Five reasons why Akal Takht Sahib and SGPC are not happy with Centre’s ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ nomenclature

To mark the martyrdom days of the younger sons of the 10th Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh—Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, 7, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, 9—the Centre issued a notification to observe ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ on December 26 every year.

On January 9, 2022, on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurb of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to mark ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ starting this year on December 26, dedicated to the martyrdom day of the younger Sahibzadas.

The Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs, and the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) are not happy with the nomenclature ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ by the Union government. On Sunday, while ‘rejecting’ Veer Bal Diwas being observed by the Centre, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami appealed to the Sikhs to be aware of the ‘government’s conspiracy of undermining Sikh history.’

Read | SAD urges PM to rename Veer Bal Diwas to Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas

In a statement, Dham said, “The Government of India is on the path of concocting Sikh history and it is unfortunate that the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is supporting this. Going against the traditions of the Sikh community, observing the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas by the Government of India is a mischievous conspiracy to undermine the greatest martyrdom and valuable heritage in the world’s religious history.”

Responding to the allegations, BJP leader Manjit Singh Sirsa tweeted, “It is a widely accepted & admitted fact that no government has done as much as the @NarendraModi Government to preserve, protect & propagate the rich culture & heritage of Sikhism. From the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to bringing back the Guru Granth Sahib, we’ll let facts speak!”

Here are five reasons why the Akal Takht and SGPC are not happy with the nomenclature:

1. After the Centre’s notification, the Akal Takht Sahib took cognizance and formed a committee of Sikh scholars to discuss the ‘objectionable nomenclature’ given to Sahibzadas’ martyrdom day. Following the recommendation of the committee, the Akal Takht Sahib recommended the nomenclature as ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’, instead of Veer Bal Diwas. The Union government didn’t respond to the recommendation.

Advertisement

2. The Executive of SGPC passed a resolution in this regard on October 11 this year requesting the Centre to change the nomenclature from Veer Bal Diwas to Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas. “It is submitted to your good self that in light of the above facts, the GOI should issue a notification amending the name given to martyrdom day as per our recommendation and issue necessary guidelines to all the concerned to mark the day as “Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’. Looking for your timely consideration and necessary action,” read the resolution. The Union government didn’t consider this resolution.

3. Akal Takht and SGPC have said limiting the martyrdom of younger Sahibzadas to ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ is not fitting to the sentiment of their martyrdoms and Sikh traditions. In view of Sikh history, doctrines, and traditions, the incomparable sacrifices of the Sahibzadas of the Dasven Patshah (tenth Guru) are like those of great warriors.

4. In Sikh history, the Sahibzadas are honoured with the word ‘Baba’ (term of respect for holy men) while referring to them and the criterion for giving nomenclature should be Sikh history, Gurbani, Sikh doctrine, and beliefs, they said.

Advertisement

5. SGPC is of the view the community’s traditions, beliefs, and concerns are very unique and incomparable, therefore, any decision related to them should be taken on the orders from the Akal Takht Sahib and the Union government shouldn’t take any such decision unilaterally.