Five BSF soldiers killed by colleague in Punjab’s Khasa, probe ordered

Updated: March 6, 2022 1:16:57 pm
At least five Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers were killed and one injured in Khasa, near Amritsar on Sunday. Preliminary reports suggested that a jawan shot his colleagues. A court of inquiry has been ordered, the BSF said.
Upset with his duty hours, the jawan allegedly opened fire at the mess in the BSF headquarters before turning the weapon on himself.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
