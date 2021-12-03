Fateh Jung Bajwa bats for Sidhu as CM, says PCC chief ‘made Channi CM’

Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu has got new support within Congress in Punjab. Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa’s brother and MLA from Qadian Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa and Hargobindpura Sahib MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi organised a rally for Sidhu in Qadian on Thursday.

While Partap Singh Bajwa was absent from the rally, sources said that it was organised after his approval.

Sidhu, however, wished for Partap’s presence on the stage and he also used lyrics of a Punjabi song to suggest that he was excited to get Bajwa on the stage. His brother, however, went on to say that he would like to see Sidhu become the chief minister of Punjab. “MLAship is a small thing and we can throw it a hundred times. We need love of brothers, we need Navjot Singh Sidhu. If he becomes the CM then it means I have become the CM, and our area has become the CM,” Fateh said.

He told the gathering, “Congress party and my brothers Sidhu has made Charanjit Singh Channi CM with a big commitment. Today, the people of Punjab have believed that even a sarpanch can become CM and the Congress party can make anyone CM, who is working in the party. On the contrary, Parkash Singh Badal has handed over his seat to his son Sukhbir Singh Badal.”

Incidentally, Partap Singh Bajwa and his brother Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa had turned to the camp of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh when Sidhu has up the ante against Captain Amarinder Singh.

Also Bajwa’s camp has rivalry with two Majha ministers, including deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhwa and Tripta Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

The support of two MLAs from Bajwa’s camp to Sidhu is seen as a power game within Punjab Congress before the announcement of CM face for next elections.

Sidhu also gave his committeemen to stand with Fateh Singh and Laddi in good and bad times.

Sidhu hits Kejriwal below the belt

Sidhu took the rally as an opportunity to slam Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. “It is wrong that Kejriwal is trying to build a wave on the foundation of lies. There is a reason behind the polluted air in Delhi.

There were 6,000 CNG buses running in Delhi when Sheila Dikshit was the CM, but now, the number has reduced to 3,000. The number of passengers also reduced from 45lakh to 25lakh. There is also no increase in the length of metro track. Kejriwal promoted autos that release black smoke. There was only 2% green cover in Delhi and Dikshit took it to 22%. Kejriwal couldn’t make any addition to the green cover,” Sidhu said.

Hitting below the belt, Sidhu said, “When Navjot Sidhu had been fighting with drug smugglers, You (Kejriwal) were apologising to them and licking their shoes. If I am less honest with you then challenge me. You treat our mothers and sisters as beggars by offering Rs 1,000. Tell us why is there no woman minister in your cabinet? Have you given anyone Rs 1,000 in Delhi? Name one beneficiary and I will quit politics. You are saying that Captain made false promises but he faced the consequences also. But you make promise of offering 26 lakh jobs, the figure translates to Rs 93,000 crore annually. You are just trying to misguide people.”

He added that he won’t contest this election to come to power. “I will contest election to save my next generation,” Sidhu said.