Farmer agitation suspended, not taken back, says Rajewal

“We have come to thank the Almighty. Many crises came during this agitation. The Almighty got us out of these crises. We have only suspended the agitation. It is not taken back. I pray to the Almighty that he should give us strength to successfully finish the agitation,” said farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal when farmer leaders paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) on Monday.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had organised a special function to honour farmer leaders such as Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Prem Singh Bhangu, Buta Singh Burj Gill and Harmeet Qadian.

An ardaas (Sikh prayer) was also performed at the Akal Takht to thank the Almighty for the victory of farmer agitation.

“This historical Morcha reminds us of 300-year-old history of Punjabis. We have achieved such a victory after 300 years. Haryana, Uttar Pardesh and other states also have great contribution to the victory of this farm agitation,” Rajewal said.

The convoy of farmer leaders received warm welcome on the way to the Golden Temple. People showered flowers and honoured farmer leaders and farmer activists on the way to Golden Temple.

The SGPC organised a special religious congregation after the bhog (culmination) of Sri Akhand Path Sahib at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall to offer gratitude to the Guru Sahib on the victory of the farmers’ agitation.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC members and leaders of different farm jathebandis (unions) attended this event.

Dhami said that with the grace of the Guru Sahib, the farmers’ struggle has been won. “It is a blessing of the Guru Sahib that on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purb (birth anniversary), the Prime Minister announced the repeal of three black laws. This farmers’ movement has revived history. Due to the stubborn attitude of the government, more than 700 farmers lost their lives but the government finally had to back down. This movement has strengthened the brotherhood. Proving to be the younger brother of Punjab, Haryana strongly competed in every difficult time,” said Dhami.

The SGPC president congratulated the entire country on the victory of the farmers’ struggle and thanked the Punjabis living abroad for their full support in the struggle.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that he vowed that after the victory of Kisani Morcha he would return home after thanking the Guru at Sri Harmandar Sahib. He prayed to the Guru and sought guidance in the future.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “This morcha was started by praying from this holy place of Guru Sahib Ji and it is due to the blessings of the Guru that the morcha has been won.”

Tikait also thanked the SGPC president for the honour.