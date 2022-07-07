Punjab: Faridkot DSP held for taking Rs 10 lakh as bribe from drug supplier

Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh, for allegedly accepting Rs 10 lakh as bribe from a drug supplier for not naming him in an FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

According to the DGP, the DSP’s arrest came after the Tarn Taran police had nabbed a drug supplier, identified as Pishora Singh, from near a petrol pump near Patti Morh and recovered 250 grams of opium and Rs 1 lakh in drug money

from his possession on Sunday.

The police said that at the time of his Sunday arrest, Pishora, a resident of Model Boparai village in Tarn Taran, was already wanted in an FIR dated June 30, in which one of his aides — Surjit Singh of Mari Megha village — had been arrested with 900 grams of opium.

According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, during interrogation, Surjit had revealed that he had purchased the opium from Pishora, his main drug supplier.

“When police started conducting raids to arrest him, Pishora tried to bribe Patti CIA in-charge by offering him Rs 7-8 lakh, through ASI Rashpal Singh, for not arresting and naming him in this case. However, the in-charge refused to accept the bribe,” Yadav said.

Later, the DGP said, Pishora met ASI Rashpal Singh’s brother, Hira Singh, and together they approached DSP Lakhvir, who also happened to be the cousin of Hira. The DSP then asked for Rs 10 lakh to help the drug supplier, said the DGP, adding that the arrested DSP had instructed Hira to keep the amount with him.

As per teh DGP, the police have so far recovered Rs 9.97 lakh from the house of Hira Singh so far.

Giving more details, SSP of Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, said that the police have named ASI Rashpal Singh, Nishan Singh and Hira Singh in the FIR and raids are being conducted to nab them.

Dhillon said that the sections 7, 7-A, and 8 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, sections 213, 214, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 29 and 59 of the NDPS Act had been added to the FIR, which was initially registered under sections 18,61,85 of the NDPS Act at Bhikiwind police station in Tarn Taran.