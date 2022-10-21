Ex-serviceman, his wife brutally murdered in Tarn Taran

An ex-serviceman and his wife were found brutally murdered with sharp weapons at their home in a densely populated area of Harike Pattan town of Tarn Taran district late Wednesday night.

According to police, three unidentified men locked the daughter and daughter-in-law of the couple in a room before killing the elderly duo. The attackers also took away five gold rings, Rs 30,000 in cash and a licenced rifle from the house before fleeing the spot.

The deceased were identified as Sukhdev Singh (47), an ex-serviceman and a current panchayat member, and his wife Rajbir Kaur (42).

Sukhdev Singh’s son had left for Malaysia 15 days ago.

Simranjit Kaur, the daughter of Sukhdev Singh, told police that the incident took place late Wednesday night after she, her mother and her sister-in-law went to bed after dinner. She said her father was awake and watching TV.

“Around 1.30 am (on Thursday), three unidentified youths with their face covered entered the house, took me and my sister-in-law inside the storeroom at gunpoint. They demanded valuables from us. They took out my father’s 12 bore licence double gun, and collected five gold rings and Rs 30,000 in cash from the storeroom cupboard. We were locked inside the storeroom,” Simranjit Kaur said in her statement to police.

She told police, “After about an hour we managed to break the lock of the storeroom door and came out. I saw my mother Rajbir Kaur lying dead on the bed. She was murdered with sharp weapons. My father too was found murdered. His body was on the chair on which he used to watch TV. His hands and neck were tied to the chair with a cloth.”

DSP Satnam Singh of Sub Division Patti and Harike Pattan SHO Harjit Singh reached the spot along with their team and conducted investigation.

A dog squad and a team of fingerprint experts also reached the spot.

The police have registered a case against three unidentified youths under various sections on the basis of the statement given by Simranjit Kaur.

Police are probing all the angles, including robbery.