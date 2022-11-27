scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Ex-minister Langah awarded religious punishment by Akal Takht Jathedar

The Jathedar while awarding the 'tankhah' said Langah cannot become a member of any gurdwara committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for five years.

Sucha Singh Langah apologises in Amritsar on Saturday. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

The Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, Saturday awarded religious punishment to former minister Sucha Singh Langah, who was excommunicated from the community five years back.

The ‘tankhah’, religious punishment as per Sikh tenets, imposed by Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh paves the way for reinstatement of Langah in the Sikh fold. Jathedar asked Langah to perform ‘sewa’ (selfless service) in the community kitchen of the Golden Temple for 21 days and also clean utensils and listen to religious hymns here.

The Jathedar while awarding the ‘tankhah’ said Langah cannot become a member of any gurdwara committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for five years.

Langah was ex-communicated by the Akal Takht from the Sikh community in October 2017 after he was booked in a rape case from which he was later acquitted. A video showing him in an objectionable position with a woman had also gone viral on social media at that time. On Saturday, he appeared with folded hands before the five Sikh head priests led by the Jatehdar Akal Takht.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
When the water trains came to parched RajkotPremium
When the water trains came to parched Rajkot

Langah admitted his “sin” which he committed. The Jatehdar asked Langah to repeat five times before the Sikh Sangat about his “sin” he had committed in the past. Langah was booked by the Punjab police under relevant sections including 376 (rape), 384 (extortion) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code in 2017.

However, later the complainant woman claimed in the court that she lodged a complaint under pressure, leading to the acquittal of Langah in 2018.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 08:11:35 am
Next Story

Health check-up once every year a must says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close