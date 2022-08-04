Ex-DGP Saini quizzed by SIT in sacrilege police firing case

August 4, 2022 2:51:34 am
Former Punjab Director General of Police Sumedh Saini was on Wednesday questioned by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotakpura police firing case.
Saini appeared before the SIT in Chandigarh and was questioned from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm.
Sources said that the SIT asked the top cop to explain what was the trigger for the firing on protesters at Kotakpura on October 14, 2015. Saini was also asked who gave him the order to open fire at the crowd protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot’s Bargari village. He was also questioned on why was suspended IG Paramjit Singh Umranangal deployed at Kotakpura, though hisSIT posting was in Ludhiana.
Several Sikh protesters were injured in the police firing, while two people were killed in the shooting at Behbal Kalan which took place the same day.
Subscriber Only Stories
Punjab police had summoned the former DGP almost a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court disposed of the petitions related to 2015 sacrilege police firing cases.
Saini was the DGP when the police firing incidents took place.
In May last year, the state government set up a new SIT – led by Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav – to probe the Kotkapura police firing incident following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had quashed the report submitted by the first SIT – headed by Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh – on April 9, 2021.
The new SIT had questioned three police officers, including former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, in Chandigarh last year and stated that these police officers were not cooperating in the investigation and they were hiding the truth, due to which they need to undergo a narco test. Saini was asked to undergo the narco test, but he refused to take the test.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Amritsar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Two arrested for raping minor
At 132.5 metres, water level in Narmada dam nears FRL
Thai national detained for working without visa at spa, two more arrested
Two arrested in UT for drink driving, wielding toy pistol
Shinde reverses another MVA move, this time on BMC wards delimitation
4 accused of multiple vehicle thefts in Panchkula nabbed, one from Gurgaon, others from Meerut
Delhi govt to roll out premium bus service
Cabinet decision on delimitation takes BMC poll preparation back to square one
Jail dept seeks immediate filling of senior posts
State govt draws flak as PGI stops treatment of Punjab patients under Ayushman Bharat
Hindu Yuva Vahini units dissolved
Held under POCSO; bus conductor, now out on bail, molests minor again