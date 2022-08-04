Ex-DGP Saini quizzed by SIT in sacrilege police firing case

Former Punjab Director General of Police Sumedh Saini was on Wednesday questioned by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotakpura police firing case.

Saini appeared before the SIT in Chandigarh and was questioned from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm.

Sources said that the SIT asked the top cop to explain what was the trigger for the firing on protesters at Kotakpura on October 14, 2015. Saini was also asked who gave him the order to open fire at the crowd protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot’s Bargari village. He was also questioned on why was suspended IG Paramjit Singh Umranangal deployed at Kotakpura, though hisSIT posting was in Ludhiana.

Several Sikh protesters were injured in the police firing, while two people were killed in the shooting at Behbal Kalan which took place the same day.

Punjab police had summoned the former DGP almost a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court disposed of the petitions related to 2015 sacrilege police firing cases.

Saini was the DGP when the police firing incidents took place.

In May last year, the state government set up a new SIT – led by Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav – to probe the Kotkapura police firing incident following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had quashed the report submitted by the first SIT – headed by Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh – on April 9, 2021.

The new SIT had questioned three police officers, including former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, in Chandigarh last year and stated that these police officers were not cooperating in the investigation and they were hiding the truth, due to which they need to undergo a narco test. Saini was asked to undergo the narco test, but he refused to take the test.