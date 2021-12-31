DSGMC gets first BJP president as Sirsa withdraws resignation

The politically influential Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee for the first time got a BJP leader as its president as Manjinder Singh Sirsa Friday withdrew his resignation, 29 days after he quit the top post before switching over to the saffron party from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Sirsa withdrew his resignation from the top post, which he previously held as an Akali Dal MLA, citing “technical and legal issues”. The Akali Dal termed the move as illegal but gave the BJP a clean chit.

“This is to clarify that despite tendering my resignation, I have been managing the work at the DSGMC as working president. My resignation hasn’t been accepted due to technical & legal issues,” Sirsa said after withdrawing his resignation.

Earlier, issuing a press statement in his capacity as DSGMC president, Sirsa said,”In the view of the present situation of DSGMC, collapse of the administrative system, non-payment of salaries to staff of

Guru Harkrishan Public Schools for the last two months, non-payment of salary, Gurpurab salary (bonus) to DSGMC staff and scholarship for staff children, and considering the onset of

third wave of Corona pandemic in which it is important to gear up the Bala Sahib Hospital, it becomes important to tackle the situation.”

“Due to technical and legal issues that arose after the resignation of the undersigned and inability to call the general house of DSGMC for the acceptance of the resignation as per the law in the present scenario, the undersigned has decided to withdraw his resignation with immediate effect for the smooth functioning of DSGMC,” Sirsa said.

He said he will continue to discharge duties as president of the DSGMC till the formation of new management committee.

“However, I will not be involved in DSGMC activities once the new committee is set up,” he later said.

DSGMC member from Akali Dal Harmeet Singh Kalka questioned Sirsa’s move.

“Sirsa has submitted an affidavit in the court about his resignation. How can he take the resignation back? It is illegal. I don’t think BJP is behind this move. It is Sirsa’s greed for power. He is misusing government machinery to threaten DSGMC members. I have called the meeting of DSGMC members to decide next course of action”.