Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Drone with 5.6 kg heroin recovered from Punjab village

The hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors, was recovered from Khemkaran, which is just 2 km away from the Indo-Pak border, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

"The blue and black-coloured hexacopter (model - E616S) along with five packets of heroin weighing 5.60 kg tied to it with black tape was found lying in the agricultural land of a local resident," the DGP said. SSP Sukhminder Singh Mann said investigations are on to trace those who were to receive the consignment.

The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Border Security Force, Friday recovered a drone along with over 5 kg of heroin from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

He said, Punjab Police had shared pin-pointed inputs with the BSF after noticing the drone movement along the border on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

“The blue and black-coloured hexacopter (model – E616S) along with five packets of heroin weighing 5.60 kg tied to it with black tape was found lying in the agricultural land of a local resident,” the DGP said. SSP Sukhminder Singh Mann said investigations are on to trace those who were to receive the consignment.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 02:12:05 am
