Drone carrying heroin shot down near India-Pak border in Amritsar

Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), shot down a drone from Pakistan that was being used to smuggle drugs into the country, near the international border in Amritsar, officials said Sunday.

The hexacopter was carrying five kg of heroin and was shot down in Kakkar village, nearly two kms from the India-Pakiatan border, they said.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, “The hybrid drone, estimated to be worth Rs 10 lakh, was assembled with parts manufactured in the US and China and equipped with hi-tech features including a long-lasting battery backup and infrared-based night vision camera and GPS”.

Yadav said after noticing drone movement, police teams from Amritsar Rural district shared the pin-pointed inputs with the BSF and jointly conducted an intensive search operation in Kakkar village.

The DGP said the police teams fired at least 12 rounds from AK-47 to shoot down the drone. He said this is the sixth drone recovered in less than two months.

The police rounded-up two persons from the spot when they were trying to escape, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Swapan Sharma said, adding the probe is on to ascertain the identity of the Pakistani smugglers, who sent the drug consignment via drone, and also their Indian associates, who were to receive it.