Don’t have words to explain sacrifice Bhindranwale made for community: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday said that while being in power he had to face extreme pressure from the central government and various political parties over his decision to get constructed Gurdwara Yadira Shahidan (Blue Star Memorial) inside premises of Golden Temple.

Sukhbir, who was here to attend the marriage of Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale’s grandson Gurkanwar Singh at Gurdwara Chowk Mehta here, said, “Mai Santaan nu aap nahi milya si, kiyunki mai shota hunda si. (I could not get a chance to meet Sant Jarnail Singh as I was a kid). But, I don’t have words to explain the sacrifice he made for Sikh community”.

“I got a chance to meet Sant Baba Harnam Singh and Bhai Ishar Singh Ji (Bhindranwale’s son). At that time, we had our government. I remember, during my visit to Damdami Taksal, I had sat down with Baba Harnam Singh who expressed his feeling for construction of a memorial on 1984 (Operation Blue Star) at Shri Darbar Sahib and I urged him to give me the chance to render this service. When we started with the memorial construction, we faced pressure from central government and various political parties. I declared that this memorial will come up even if our government is thrown out of power,” said Badal.

SGPC and Damdami Taksal constructed Opreation Blue star memorial inside Darbar Sahib during second consecutive tenure of SAD-BJP government between 2012 to 2016. BJP, the then alliance partner of SAD, had also opposed the move.

Bhindranwale was killed in the army operation in 1984.