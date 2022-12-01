scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

We are ready for direct flights to Amritsar, waiting for India’s nod: Canada Minister

In a letter addressed to Air Canada last week, Canadian MPs Tim Uppal, Jasraj Singh Hallan, Bradley Vis, and Mark Strahl had called for direct flights between Canada and Amritsar to bolster tourism and for families to stay connected.

Before the tweet, Alghabra had also told the same in an interview to a Canadian FM channel. (Photo: Twitter/@OmarAlghabra)

Canadian transport minister Omar Alghabra on Wednesday tweeted that the country is willing to start direct flights to Amritsar, Punjab, but it needs approval from the Indian government.

Despite high traffic from Punjab, especially Amritsar, the city was left out from the recent pact between the two countries in which Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata were added as new destinations of direct flights from Canada. At present, direct flights to Canada are available from Delhi and Mumbai only. Before the tweet, Alghabra had also told the same in an interview to a Canadian FM channel. “We will continue to advocate for the Canadian people with the Indian government so that they get more travel options,” he said.

Iqwinder S Gaheer, MP for Mississauga-Malton, later tweeted the same interview and said, “The Canadian government wants this to happen and is ready to make it happen. However, we need the Indian government to approve direct flights to Amritsar. They have stated that they are not ready to do this yet.” He added that a large number of Indian travellers from Canada are headed to Punjab and they have been demanding this for a longtime. “Two nations must both agree and currently, one does not. This is not for a lack of trying from this government,” he said.

In a letter addressed to Air Canada last week, Canadian MPs Tim Uppal, Jasraj Singh Hallan, Bradley Vis, and Mark Strahl had called for direct flights between Canada and Amritsar to bolster tourism and for families to stay connected. “As Canadian MPs representing vast and diverse communities, we write to highlight the significant economic and social value in establishing direct flights between Canada and Amritsar,” the letter read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

Meanwhile, when asked, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said, “I don’t exactly know what the Canadian minister has said, but we all want direct flights to Amritsar. I will look into the matter and we will find a solution.” There are currently no direct flights between Canada and Amritsar, in the absence of which, travelers have to make multiple stops making the journey lengthy and arduous. Punjabis mostly take flight for Canada from Delhi after travelling by road for several hours.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 09:24:44 am
Next Story

‘I bet Messi 100 Euros that it won’t be a penalty’. It was. ‘I am not going to pay him; he has enough!’ Poland goalkeeper Szczesny’s unusual bet with Messi

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close