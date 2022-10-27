scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Dhankhar visits Golden Temple; SGPC seeks release of Sikh prisoners

Dhankhar – who arrived in Amritsar on a day-long tour, his first to the state of Punjab as the V-P – described “the peace, serenity, devotion and sense of service” at the Darbar Sahib as an “unforgettable experience”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Vice-President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday visited Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar on Wednesday and described it as “a glowing symbol of the sublime spiritual tradition of our great Gurus”.

Dhankhar – who arrived in Amritsar on a day-long tour, his first to the state of Punjab as the V-P – described “the peace, serenity, devotion and sense of service” at the Darbar Sahib as an “unforgettable experience”.

In the visitors’ book, he paid rich tributes to the Gurus and underscored that “Sri Harmandir Sahib has been emanating the message of love, humanity, compassion and brotherhood through ages”. Dhankhar, who also partook in the ‘langar’ (community kitchen), was accorded a warm welcome by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami. He also took part in Sewa along with his family members.

Thereafter, he visited the Jallianwalan Bagh and paid floral tributes to the martyrs. Calling it a memorial of national importance, he said that it “poignantly reminds of the sacrifice of martyrs to whom we are eternally indebted to”. Dhankhar also said that the best tribute to the martyrs would be to build “a prosperous, inclusive and self-reliant India they envisioned”. Then the V-P and his family visited Shri Durgiana Temple and Shri Ram Tirath, and performed puja there. The V-P was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, Punjab Minister of Transport Laljeet Singh Bhullar and other senior officials from the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...Premium
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex interventionPremium
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex intervention
Over 20 women taken to ex-Andamans Chief Secy house in ‘job-for-sex’ rack...Premium
Over 20 women taken to ex-Andamans Chief Secy house in ‘job-for-sex’ rack...

SGPC demands release of Sikh prisoners

On the occasion, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami handed over a memorandum to Dhankhar demanding release of Sikh political prisoners.

In his letter, Advocate Dhami said Sikh prisoners have been lodged in different Indian jails for nearly three decades despite completion of their sentences which is a big injustice to the Sikh community. He said, “Imprisoned Sikhs chose the path of struggle in 1984 in protest against the military attack on the Golden Temple named as ‘Operation Bluestar’ by the then Congress government.”

He said that the SGPC has been demanding the release of Sikh prisoners through democratic means for a long time.

Advertisement

Advocate Dhami said that the SGPC had also sent letters seeking appointments with the PM, Union home minister, chief ministers of Delhi and Karnataka, but the Sikh body did not receive any positive response. He said that by not releasing the Sikh prisoners, they are being discriminated against as they have already served more than their life imprisonment sentence. The SGPC president demanded that the V-P must take cognisance of this important issue of “release of Sikh prisoners” and issue necessary directions to the Centre and state governments concerned for their release. Later Dhami told the media that the V-P assured him that he would take up the issue in right earnest.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 07:45:28 am
Next Story

Central Delhi police solve murder, find body using Google Timeline

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement