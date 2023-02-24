Deep Sidhu’s successor, 29-yr-old radical returned from Dubai to lead a following

Soon after a huge band of his followers, many of them armed, stormed Ajnala police station here Wednesday morning and succeeded in getting a man accused in kidnapping and assault discharged, Amritpal Singh, 29, stoutly defended the violent action, twisting it into another authorities-versus-him battle.

“Some papers wrote Amritpal is desperate, he is isolated…see how the devout have supported me,” he told the media.

“They provoked us. We exercised patience for so many days…even today we were marching peacefully…. Now we will continue sitting here until ‘Singh’ is freed tomorrow,” he said.

This is not the first time the radical preacher and his followers have had a run-in with the police, but this is easily the most audacious.

Amritpal first caused consternation with his radical rhetoric when he flew back from Dubai to take over as the chief of Waris Punjab De, a “pressure group” formed by actor-activist Deep Sidhu, now deceased, last September. His elevation took place at Rode, the native village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, amid pro-Khalistan slogans.

The self-styled preacher, who was clean-shaven until November 2021, has traversed quite a distance in the last few months with his amrit sanchar (baptism) mission, reminiscent of the one started by Bhindranwale in the early-1980s.

Five days ago, he was among 25 people booked for abduction, assault and snatching following a complaint by a former follower.

Varinder Singh, a Sikh preacher, had alleged that he was kidnapped and beaten up soon after he uploaded a video accusing Amritpal and his followers of spreading false propaganda. Lovepreet Singh Tufan, now in Ajnala police’s custody, was among the accused.

Earlier this week, there were murmurs that Amritpal, who married an NRI from London on February 11, was softening his stance when in a press conference on February 21, he clarified that he had not issued any threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This statement came two days after some sections of the media reported that he had issued a veiled threat to Shah on the death anniversary of Deep Sidhu, while mentioning the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi.

Amritpal, who not only dresses like Bhindranwale but also uses the same language, calls the latter his inspiration.

Before he returned from Dubai last September, most people in the state had only seen or heard Amritpal on social media — that too after the farmers’ agitation.

A resident of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar, Amritpal is the youngest of three children of Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur. While Tarsem keeps shuttling between Dubai and India, Balwinder lives in the village. Although he remained active on Facebook since 2012, when he went to Dubai, often taking up issues concerning Punjab, Amritpal, who worked as a dispatcher in his family-owned transport business for 10 years, never got much traction before 2019 when he came out in support of farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed agri laws.

He was also a vocal supporter of Deep Sidhu and the role he played in the farm stir.