Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Death anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi’s assassins observed at Akal Takht, Sukhbir Badal pays visit

The bhog of Akhand Path was held at Gurudwara Jhande Bhunge inside the Akal Takht premises to observe the assassins’ death anniversary.

Sukhbir Singh Badal PunjabSangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann during the death anniversary function of former PM Indira Gandhi's assassins. (Express Photo)

The death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassins, Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, was observed at the Akal Takht on Friday morning. Former deputy chief minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal paid a brief visit.

The bhog of Akhand Path was held at Gurudwara Jhande Bhunge inside the Akal Takht premises to observe the assassins’ death anniversary. Badal came when the kirtan was in process and left soon after bowing to the Guru Granth Sahib.

Earlier this week, on January 1, Badal had become the first SAD (Badal) president to visit the gurudwara constructed in memory of Gandhi’s assassins at Agwan village in Gurdaspur district. His visit to the gurudwara and Satwant Singh’s family had surprised many.

Badal is staying at Amritsar for the Akhand Path installed inside the premises of Harmandir Sahib by his family. He was seen doing volunteer service at Harmandir Sahib along with family members on Thursday.

SAD leaders and the Badal family, in particular, used to stay away from such functions, often only attended by pro-Khalistan organisations.

Sangrur MP and SAD Amritsar president Simranjit Singh Mann was also present on the occasion.

Satwant Singh and Beant Singh had opened fire and assassinated Indira Gandhi at her home on October 31, 1984. While Beant Singh was killed in cross-firing, Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh were given the death sentence and hanged on January 6, 1989.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 14:16 IST
