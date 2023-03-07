scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Dal Khalsa writes to G20 members, draws their attention to Sikh issues

The Dal Khalsa letter to G-20 countries alleged that India has a lot to answer on human rights front. “Torture is rampant.

G20, dal khalsa news, sikh issues, indian expressRadical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa has sent a letter to G20 members prior to their visit to Amritsar scheduled. (File)
Listen to this article
Dal Khalsa writes to G20 members, draws their attention to Sikh issues
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa has sent a letter to G20 members prior to their visit to Amritsar scheduled for March 15 to 17, drawing their attention to issues relating to human rights, ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners), preventive detention, etc.

The Dal Khalsa letter to G-20 countries alleged that India has a lot to answer on human rights front. “Torture is rampant. Jail, not bail, is the norm. India has unequal norms and different sets of rules for political prisoners. Sikh political prisoners continue to languish in jails even after completion of their sentence. Dissent is equated with terrorism. Journalists, students, and human rights defenders are facing preventive detentions,” the letter read.

Also Read
Sidhu Moosewala, Sidhu Moosewala murder, Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairs
2 gangsters accused in Moosewala murder case killed in clash among inmate...
Days after his security trimmed, Congress leader Moosewala shot dead in P...
Two Punjab Cong MLAs jump ship, join BJP
From Sukesh, a Holi message for Jacqueline: 'Promise to bring colours bac...

The decision to write this letter and to hold a public function coinciding with the delegates’ meeting in Amritsar, was taken by the executive committee of the radical Sikh organisation in a meeting held on Monday at the Dal Khalsa office. The meeting was chaired by its president Harpal Singh Cheema. The nature, date and venue of the function will be decided after the ‘Hola Mohalla’ celebrations, said Dal Khalsa spokesperson Paramjit Singh Mand. The Dal Khalsa letter, written by its political affairs secretary Kanwar Pal Singh, stated, “Irrespective of the electoral developments in the state, the people of Punjab are engaged in a struggle for the right to self-determination and they look to the international community with a hope to enable them fulfill their rightful aspirations.” The letter also stated, “Our perspective is that most of the countries, including India, have failed to see that while peace and progress go hand in hand, peace follows justice and equity.”

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 10:02 IST
Next Story

Microsoft Outlook is now free on macOS: Here’s what’s new

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close