Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Dal Khalsa takes out Punjab referendum march in Amritsar

Carrying placards and flags, the marchers raised slogans highlighting political resolution to Punjab 'conflict' through the right to self-determination.

Dal Khalsa, Dal Khalsa leader, amritsar Dal Khalsa, Amritsar new, Amritsar, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsDal Khalsa president Harpal Singh Cheema said, “By asking for referendum in Punjab under the UN, we are providing a window of opportunity to the international community and to India to resolve the Punjab conflict in a peaceful, just and lawful manner.”
Dal Khalsa, along with its allies, took out a march here on Wednesday to demand referendum in Punjab under the United Nations.

Dal Khalsa is a radical Sikh organisation, which has for years been advocating for a separate homeland for the people of Punjab.

“The Sikhs of Punjab have been struggling for sovereignty and independence since the 1980s and they want international community to respect and recognise their aspirations,” a Dal Khalsa statement said.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 03:19 IST
