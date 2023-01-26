Dal Khalsa takes out Punjab referendum march in Amritsar

Dal Khalsa, along with its allies, took out a march here on Wednesday to demand referendum in Punjab under the United Nations.

Dal Khalsa is a radical Sikh organisation, which has for years been advocating for a separate homeland for the people of Punjab.

Carrying placards and flags, the marchers raised slogans highlighting political resolution to Punjab ‘conflict’ through the right to self-determination.

“The Sikhs of Punjab have been struggling for sovereignty and independence since the 1980s and they want international community to respect and recognise their aspirations,” a Dal Khalsa statement said.

Dal Khalsa president Harpal Singh Cheema said, “By asking for referendum in Punjab under the UN, we are providing a window of opportunity to the international community and to India to resolve the Punjab conflict in a peaceful, just and lawful manner.”