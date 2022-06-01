Dal Khalsa sees bigger conspiracy in Sidhu Moosewala murder, calls bandh on June 6

Dal Khalsa on Tuesday said that it smelled conspiracy in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Party leaders, while addressing a press conference, also gave a call for Amritsar shutdown on June 6 to protest on the anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

Party leader Kanwar Pal Singh said, “Even if gangsters have claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder, the timing and the modus operandi indicate the handiwork of professionals.”

He added that youths in Punjab are destroying their lives in gang wars and that is very unfortunate. “We ask the youth to use their energy for the betterment of the community society. The Centre has always been looking for opportunities to destabilise Punjab and the AAP is incompetent to govern,” he added.