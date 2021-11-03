‘Crybaby’, ‘dying duck in a thunderstorm’, ‘spent cartridge’: Sidhu targets Capt

Taking the name calling in Punjab politics to an altogether different level, state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu Wednesday came out all guns blazing at former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, calling him a “fraud”, “coward” and a “crybaby”, a “spent cartridge” and a “dying duck in a thunderstorm”, a day after the veteran leader resigned from the party and announced his own political outfit, the Lok Punjab Congress.

“Neither the BJP nor the farmer unions are willing to join hands with Captain. Who is he? Will they touch Paras (patthar) or empty cartridge? Whose nose was rubbed in the soil? Who was ousted? Now you are a crying child. Captain is a dying duck in a thunderstorm,” Sidhu said.

Paras patthar or the philosopher’s stone, is a mythical substance that could turn anything that comes into its contact into gold.

Sidhu, who was in Amritsar to inaugurate a beautification and development project of the Ram Talai Temple, was talking to the media.

On Amarinder indicating in his resignation letter to Congress national president Sonia Gandhi that he would “expose” the MLAs embroiled in illegal sand mining, Sidhu, asked, “Was he sleeping all these years? If there was mafia during his regime, then who was earning the money”.

The PCC chief dubbed Amarinder as the “world’s biggest coward”, questioning why he did not act if he found any wrongdoing. Replying to a question, Sidhu said, “I don’t want to talk about spent cartridges…He is a fraud person. He has become a ‘rondu bachha’ (crybaby). It is said when person ages he becomes like a child, he has become a ‘rondu bacha’ now.”

“You are a dying duck in a thunderstorm, a lost cause,” he added, hitting out at Amarinder. He also claimed that people of Punjab hate the former CM. “We changed a failed chief minister…People of Punjab will have to decide whether they stand with those who fight for Punjab or with those who fight for power,” he said.

Sidhu said he never hankered for posts and all along stood for Punjab’s interests. “I always chose Punjab,” he added.

“Even Captain’s wife (and Patiala MP) Preneet Kaur is not with him. Will Preneet Kaur leave the party? Not even a councillor is with him. He never came out of his home in the last five years,” said Sidhu.

The PPCC chief praised Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi while asking the government to fix the price of sand and explain how “Punjab has failed in increasing revenues from liquor sales”.

When asked what all can be achieved by the Channi government in a short span as the Punjab Assembly polls are only a few months away, Sidhu replied, “When there is right intent, good policy and political will, everything is possible”.

“Channi has become the CM since only one month. What else should he do in a short span of time? Should he climb on bamboo? Electricity rates have been decreased. The price of sand will be fixed. Everything will be done. We did whatever could have been done in one month.”

He further said, “Punjab had been earning Rs 3,000 crore from the liquor trade in 2002. At that time, Tamil Nadu’s income was only Rs 2500 crore. Now, Tamil Nadu is earning Rs 35,000 crore every year, but Punjab is still at Rs 3,000 crore. Income from the liquor sale should go into state coffer.”

Sidhu also made a mention of Tuesday’s meeting of party MLAs and other senior leaders, in which Channi was also present. Replying to a question, Sidhu said policies are not for two months but a roadmap is given for five years. “Sidhu will stand with the roadmap of Punjab,” he said.

“It was decided in the MLA’s meeting that five to seven political persons will be attached to the CM’s office. These political functionaries will work to hear the grievances of the MLAs on phone calls and all MLAs will stay in their respective constituencies,” he added.

Urging the state government to fix the price of sand, Sidhu said, “Punjab requires some important developments in the last two months. The theft of sand will stop the day its rates will be fixed. Let it be Rs 1,000, 1,100 or 1,200. It should be fixed.”

Meanwhile, Punjab ministers Pargat Singh and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also attacked the former CM over his party and bonhomie with the BJP.

Pargat, the Sports and Education Minister, attacked Amarinder over his new party saying it is neither for “Punjabis” nor for “Lok”, and certainly not the “Congress”.

Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring targeted the former CM for attacking Sidhu over his alleged Pakistan links and the veteran leader’s relations with the BJP.

He said Amarinder Singh in his letter to party president Sonia Gandhi mentioned about Sidhu hugging the Pakistan Army chief and that country’s PM during his visit there.

“As U now r ‘seat sharing’ with anti-farmer BJP here r few pictures of ur new found BumChums,” tweeted Warring tagging photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan in 2015.

– With PTI inputs