Cops recover tiffin bomb, 4 grenades from Gurdaspur village, border districts put on high alert

The Punjab Police Friday recovered a tiffin bomb and four hand grenades in Gurdaspur district, two days after they seized a kilogram of RDX from Dinanagar. The grenades and the tiffin bomb were concealed in a sack at village Salempur Araiyan of the border district, police said.

During a check at T-Point near Salempur Araiyan village Thursday, Station House Officer, Sadar Gurdaspur, found a suspicious sack in the bushes on the side of a road. On checking, he found hand grenades and a tiffin bomb concealed in it, Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said, adding the bomb detection and disposal teams were asked to diffuse the explosives.

An FIR has been registered under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

“Keeping in view the recent recoveries of RDX, hand grenades and pistols, strong static and shifting ‘nakas’ have been laid in the entire district by all SHOs under the supervision of gazetted officers,” Sahota said.

The RDX recovery was made on disclosures of one Sukhwinder Singh alias Sonu of Lopoke in Amritsar, who was arrested on Sunday. Earlier this week, two terror modules sponsored by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence were busted in Gurdaspur, police said.

The Punjab Police, especially the border district police forces, are on high alert and night duty domination operations are being carried out on the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Sukjhinder Singh Randhawa, the DGP said.