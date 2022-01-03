Devious conspiracies at work to weaken Khalsa Panth: Parkash Singh Badal

Warning against “dangerous conspiracies” to install “government stooges in sacred gurdwaras”, Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal Sunday said “devious conspiracies” were at work to “weaken” the ‘Khalsa Panth’ and asked the Sikh community to guard against any attempt to create disunity and mutual distrust.

Addressing a gathering at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex to protest the alleged sacrilege attempts, including at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple last month, the five time former chief minister claimed conspiracies were being hatched to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of Punjab through communal polarisation.

“Devious conspiracies are at work to weaken the Khalsa Panth and dilute its separate and unique religious identity. Our sacred gurdhams (Sikh Shrines) and their unique religious ideology are being targeted. The ‘quom’ (Sikh community) will have to guard against attempts by powerful agencies to create dissensions, disunity and mutual distrust within the community by using the age-old tactics of Trojan horses,” Badal said.

During the gathering of community, which also demanded a probe into the recent sacrilege incidents by a sitting judge of the high court, he said, “The hard-earned atmosphere of peace and communal harmony is being put to the torch by powers that be. They will finally blame the flames on Punjabis themselves in a repeat of 1980s and ’90s simply to further vested petty political interests.”

On the occasion, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the Congress did politics on the sacrilege issue for five years but took no step to nab those responsible. He said now again a “conspiracy is afoot to spoil the peace of the state and create divisions in society for political motives alone”.

“Despite nabbing of the culprits who had committed sacrileges at Sri Anandpur Sahib on September 13 and at Golden Temple on December 15, the government had done nothing to uncover the conspiracy behind the two incidents,” Sukhbir said.

Asking the people how they could expect justice from the Congress, Sukhbir said, “It is of utmost importance to strengthen the ‘panth’ as well as its representative party — the SAD.”

Sukhbir also castigated the BJP for trying to wrest control of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). “It was shocking that Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was heading the DSGMC at the time, had joined the BJP. This amounts to using the bodies of the 800 martyrs of the Kisan Andolan to further one’s political career. He should be ashamed of it,” he added.

Hitting out at Sanyukat Samaj Party (SSM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, Sukhbir said: “You used to criticize us despite the fact that we quit the Union ministry and even left the NDA. But now you are cosying up to the BJP.”

He said, “BJP demolished Babri Masjid and since then no Muslim has voted for it. Congress attacked Darbar Sahib with tanks and cannons in 1984. Thousands of Sikh brothers and sisters were murdered. At least 1,000 gurdwaras were attacked all over India. Thousands of Sikh families had to flee. We still vote for that party. Think about it. You are voting for Congress again and again and then you seek the justice. How will they give you justice?”

During his speech, Akal Takht Jathedar said, “We are for Hindu-Sikh and Sikh-Muslim and Sikh-Christian unity. But we won’t tolerate any kind of interference in our religious affairs at any cost.”