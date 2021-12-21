Cong’s Singhvi calls for action, Akal Takht Jathedar hits back

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Monday confronted Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi as the latter called for “strict action against all who took law into their own hand & make an example out of them”.

Singhvi wrote on Twitter, “Sacrilege is horrendous but lynching in a civilised country is no less horrendous. I request the authorities to take strict action against all who took law into their own hand & make an example out of them.”

Replying to Singhvi’s tweet on Facebook, the Jathedar wrote in Punjabi, “We want to tell you that Sikh code of conduct, Sikh religious places, Sikh history and Guru Granth Sahib Ji were attacked to hurt Sikh sentiments after 1947 and instead of punishing them, efforts to save accused under government shelter have hurt Sikhs psychologically.

More important question is: why did it come to the point where Sangat had to kill? When rule of law fails to provide justice by punishing those who committed sacrilege, what should Sikhs do with their wounded hearts? What should victims of 1984 genocide, counting their last breaths while waiting for justice, do? @DrAMSinghvi should explain,” said the Akal Takht Jathedar.

The SGPC convened an assembly with the representatives of various Sikh organisations to discuss the situation after the sacrilege incident.