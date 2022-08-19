Congress worker sports T-shirt with image of Tytler at Golden Temple; cops file case

The Amritsar police have registered a case against Congress worker Karamjit Singh for visiting Sri Harmandir Sahib wearing a T-shirt with image of 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and getting a photograph clicked on the Golden Temple premises.

The photograph of Karamjit Singh had gone viral on social media in no time.

The case was registered under Section 153-A of the IPC on a complaint filed by Sulkhan Singh, manager of Sachkhand Shri Darbar Sahib. Karamjit Singh is not arrested yet.

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) president Sukhbir Singh Badal had accused the AAP government in Punjab of turning a blind eye to the ‘misdemeanour’ of Karamjit Singh and taking no police action against him.

Badal in his Facebook post said, “Stony silence of Aam Aadmi Party – Punjab, its govt and leadership including Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal on this issue is intriguing and conspiratorial. No police action against culprit for provoking religious sentiments of Sikhs and inciting communal tensions & violence in Punjab. Why?”

According to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), “As per CCTV camera footage, the accused person did ‘parkarma’ (circumambulation) of the Akal Takht Sahib on Wednesday and returned without paying obeisance after getting his objectionable photograph clicked in front of Atta Mandi side entrance with Sri Harmandir Sahib at the background. It is clear from his activity that this person had deliberately come to commit this mischief and not to pay obeisance at the Guru’s house.”

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami alleged that Tytler was the main accused in the 1984 Delhi Sikh genocide who can never be forgiven by the Sikh Qaum (community).

Advertisement

“Visiting Sri Harmandir Sahib wearing a T-shirt with an image of such a person (Tytler) is an act of annoying the Sikhs,” said Dhami.

He said that this act has been committed by Amritsar-based Karamjit Singh, a representative of Congress party, and it’s clear that he has committed it as part of a deliberate conspiracy.

The SGPC chief said that the Congress has always remained anti-Sikh and the attack committed by this party on Sri Harmandir Sahib in 1984 (Operation Blue Star) and the subsequent Delhi Sikh genocide can never be forgotten.

Advertisement

“The Congress leader (Karamjit Singh) has hurt the Sikh sentiments by sporting a T-shirt with image of Sikh-genocide accused Jagdish Tytler at Sri Harmandir Sahib,” said Dhami.

He said that Sri Harmandir Sahib is not only the central shrine of the Sikh but also a centre of devotion for the people of the whole world. Everyone pays obeisance here to get mental peace and spiritual strength.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“The act of hurting Sikh sentiments at this holy place cannot be tolerated and the SGPC will take action in this regard,” said Dhami.

A police spokesperson said, “An unidentified person after having holy bath at Sri Darbar Sahib wore a T-shirt with image of Jagdish Tytler. He also got a photo clicked on the temple premises sporting that T-shirt and went out without paying obeisance at the holy place. The person has hurt the feelings of the Sikh. The incident has been caught on CCTV camera. Through social media, the accused has been identified as Karamjit Singh.”

Advertisement

The accused has been given two security men by Punjab Police for protection.