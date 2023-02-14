‘Company Bagh’ preservation issue raised in Parliament by Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla

Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla raised the issue of alleged slow preservation work at Company Bagh (of Amritsar) in Parliament on Monday following which Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi assured him of giving a status report.

Company Bagh was the brainchild of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Spread across acres in the middle of the city, the Bagh has been reduced to a place for morning and evening walks. The heritage buildings in Bagh are in tatters.

Raised the matter related to delay by @ASIGoI in restoration of the Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh situated at famous Company Garden, Amritsar. Union Minister Smt. @M_Lekhi appraised the house with status report. pic.twitter.com/YlCEZsW2Wt — Gurjeet Singh Aujla (@GurjeetSAujla) February 13, 2023

“The summer palace in Company Bagh is ASI-protected. It is in bad shape. Preservation work is very slow. Is there any provision to fix the deadline for work where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) provides funds,” asked Aujla in Parliament.

Responding to him, Lekhi said, “I have visited that place myself. We had given funds to Punjab government society for heritage preservation in past also. I will submit the full details. Right now, the Punjab government is looking after Company Bagh. It is a garden. People also play there. I will send you all the details.”