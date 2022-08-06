Commonwealth Games: Four medalists in Indian weightlifting team given grand welcome at Punjab airport

Updated: August 6, 2022 2:00:48 pm
The Indian weightlifting team from Punjab that put up an impressive show at the ongoing edition of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was given a rousing reception when they landed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Amritsar Airport in Punjab Saturday morning.
The district administration warmly welcomed the weightlifters, both men and women, and coaches.
Each of them was given a bouquet of flowers by Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, while other officials garlanded them.
It is to be noted that the team won 10 medals for India in the Commonwealth Games, including 3 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.
Four medal winning players in the team are from Punjab. Punjab government has announced prize money for the medal winners of the state, including Rs 50 lakh to silver medalist Vikas Thakur and Rs 40 lakh to bronze medalists Harjinder Kaur, Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh. Lovepreet Singh who won bronze in the 109 kg weight category hails from the village Bal Sikander of Amritsar.
Among the players who returned to India on Saturday were gold medalists Miran Bai Chanu, Jirmi Lalrinuga and Achinta Siuli, silver medalists Bhandarani Devi, Sanket Sargar and Vikas Thakur, and bronze medalists Harjinder Kaur, Gurdeep Singh and Gururaja Pujare. Apart from them, Ajay Singh who reached fourth place, Pori Hajarika (seventh), Usha Kumara (sixth) and Poornima Pandey (sixth place) also arrived Saturday.
-
-
