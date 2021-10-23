CM made empty promises worth Rs 15,000 cr but failed to give real benefit to people: Majithia

FORMER MINISTER Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had made promises worth Rs 15,000 crore in the last one month but had failed to give any real benefit to the people as no money had been allocated to fulfill the commitments.

“The promises of Channi will remain on paper only and it will be left to the next SAD-BSP alliance government to fulfill them,” he added.

The SAD leader said that as much as Rs 8,000 crore is due to the PSPCL alone on account of pending agriculture supply subsidy of Rs 4,500 crore and pending dues of Rs 2,500 crore from government departments. Waiving pending water bills of urban and rural areas would entail a cost of Rs 1,868 crore and Rs 440 crore burden would be borne by the state for reducing water charges to Rs 50 per connection, he added.

“As much as Rs 1,505 crore is needed to waive bills of people with a load of less than 2 KW besides a few thousand crores on other promises including increasing subsidy for SC and BC power consumers,” said Majithia, adding that the government also needed Rs 2,400 crore to clear the SC scholarship scheme backlog and Rs 550 crore was to be paid to landless labourers.

“Finance minister has already admitted that the state debt has crossed the Rs 2.75 lakh crore-mark. This means the government does not have any money to fulfill the announcements made by the chief minister. Till money is not allocated for each and every announcement people will not get any real benefit,” he added.

The former minister also asked the Congress government to first explain the status of the promises made by Capt Amarinder Singh, adding that it cannot run away from fulfilling them. “Have farmers received a complete farm loan waiver?” he asked while also asking the CM “if the Ghar Ghar Naukari scheme had been fulfilled and if shagun of Rs 51,000, old age pension of Rs 2,500 and unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 had been distributed to the people?”

Asked to comment on the allegations leveled by state Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa against Amarinder, Majithia said: “Randhawa enjoyed plum ministries under Capt Amarinder and never tired of praising him and his associates. Now if he had an issue with anyone he should recommend a central probe or one by a judge of the Supreme Court to go into the allegations. I’m sure that the probe will reveal that Randhawa was an intrinsic part of Capt Amarinder’s coterie and cannot escape responsibility for any of the wrongs committed by the former chief minister.”