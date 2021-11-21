Remain cautious till farm laws repealed: Punjab CM Channi to farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Saturday asked farmers to remain cautious till the Centre’s farm laws are repealed, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only made an announcement.

“Prime minister Narendra Modi has just made an announcement regarding repealing of farm laws and Punjabis especially farmers need to be cautious until the farm laws are formally repealed,” said Channi.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a new sugar mill at Batala in Gurdaspur.

Channi said conspiracies are being hatched to derail progress and prosperity of Punjab, adding that those who are welcoming the announcement of the PM are a part of this. He said repealing of laws is baseless until the guarantee of minimum support price for crops is not given.

“The Punjabis must not sit idle but have to be extra vigilant until the entire process is completed,” he said.

Attacking those who are welcoming the PM’s announcement, Channi asked them to explain the reason to rejoice as Punjab has lost more than 700 sons and daughters during the struggle. “These laws were made to hurt the farmers. It is shameful that for the sake of their vested political interests some political leaders are bent on sacrificing the interests of the state,” he added.

Channi said state government will construct a memorial to those who died during the course of the agitation.

He also accused the Shiromani Akali Dal of being the “chief architect” of the laws, saying they had brought one such bill in thr Punjab Assembly, which became basis for the Union government to introduce the laws now. He alleged that the Akalis were “hand in glove” with the BJP in bringing the “draconian laws”.

He also dared Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to enter Punjab only after repealing the bill which has been implemented by his government.

The CM said an “elite and unholy nexus” of politicians across party line had excluded power from common man just to “loot” Punjab. He said now this nexus has been broken and the power is with the common man.

Channi claimed that the backbone of transport mafia allegedly operated by the Badals has been broken.

Now, permits of buses will be given to jobless youth for making them gainfully self-employed, he stated. Now, it is the turn of the cable mafia and things will be streamlined, he said.

At Beas in Amritsar, Channi dedicated a state-of-the-art building of newly constructed sub-tehsil complex.

Channi said the role of religious organisations in state’s holistic development had always been remained commendable.

Expressing gratitude to Radha Soami Satsang Beas for creating such a modern infrastructure, Channi said now more than 70,000 residents of nearly 30 villages would be directly benefitted from this facility.

He said the complex would ensure the delivery of administrative works and requisite documents including registration of land. Radha Soami Satsang Beas has donated a newly built Sub Tehsil Office to the government of Punjab.

The fully furnished complex has a total 34 rooms, including court rooms of sub tehsildar.

Later, Channi said that he will soon meet Akal Takht Jathedar with a proposal to allow other channels also to telecast live the Gurbani kirtan from Sri Darbar Sahib at par with PTC Network. This, Channi, said would ensure a level playing field.