Chaduni shares stage with Lakha Sidhana, pitches his ‘Mission Punjab’ again

Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana Thursday shared stage during a rally in Tarn Taran’s Valtoha village. During the rally, which saw a huge gathering from several parts of Majha, Chaduni again gave a call to farmers to use their electoral power in the Assembly elections.

Sources said the rally was organised completely with local support. “We intentionally didn’t invite any leader of farmer unions of Punjab. There is huge infighting in Punjab-based farmer unions and we were not sure if they would come to attend the rally. Besides, Punjab farmer unions have no clear stand on electoral politics. Whereas Chaduni is very clear on this issue,” said Dalvinder Singh, one of the organiser from Valtoha village.

The rally was organised at same place where Shiromani Akali Dal’s former Khemkaran MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha had held a rally some days back.

Dalvinder said, “This rally was also answer to the bad name caused to our area due to a rally organised by Virsa Singh Valtoha recently in which he hosted Sukhbir Singh Badal. Many people said that people of our area were swayed by Akalis and Congress politicians. We had to prove them wrong. We wanted to assert that our people are still serious and united against farm bills and they can’t be swayed by traditional parties.”

He added: “We met Chaduni and requested him to organise the rally. There were more than 200 youths from our village behind this rally. Virsa Singh Valtoha is also from our village.”

The organisers said that they hoped that the turnout will make people think about finding an alternative to traditional parties.