Car cleaner alerts Punjab cop of suspicious material under car, turns out to be IED

The quick thinking by a car cleaner prevented a major mishap as he alerted its owner, a sub-inspector, of a suspicious object under his sports utility vehicle (SUV), which later turned out to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED), the police Tuesday said.

The IED was found hidden under S-I Dilbagh Singh’s vehicle outside his residence at Ranjit Avenue locality, with the police official claiming that it was part of conspiracy to kill him.

The explosives were planted by unidentified persons Monday night. A CCTV footage showed a person keeping the explosive material under the SUV before fleeing with his accomplice who was waiting on a motorcycle.

A heavy police force along with a bomb disposal squad reached the spot.

IG Border Range, Amritsar, Manish Chawla said, “We received information that someone has kept an IED under the vehicle of a sub-inspector. We sent a police team to the spot. They recovered the IED and its forensic investigation is being done.”

Dilbag Singh said, “Due to the timely sighting of the bomb by the boy, who came to wash the car, the explosion was averted. The bomb disposal squad has taken possession of the IED.”

No arrests have been made so far, a police official said, adding the persons who planted the explosive are yet to be identified. It is also not clear whether this is a case of personal enmity or whether it was a conspiracy to create an atmosphere of fear, the official added. An FIR has been registered.

Advertisement

Police said investigation was underway to trace the men who planted the explosive material.