scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Car cleaner alerts Punjab cop of suspicious material under car, turns out to be IED

The IED was found hidden under S-I Dilbagh Singh's vehicle outside his residence at Ranjit Avenue locality, with the police official claiming that it was part of conspiracy to kill him.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar |
August 16, 2022 10:39:25 pm
Police said investigation was underway to trace the men who planted the explosive material. (Express)

The quick thinking by a car cleaner prevented a major mishap as he alerted its owner, a sub-inspector, of a suspicious object under his sports utility vehicle (SUV), which later turned out to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED), the police Tuesday said.

The IED was found hidden under S-I Dilbagh Singh’s vehicle outside his residence at Ranjit Avenue locality, with the police official claiming that it was part of conspiracy to kill him.

The explosives were planted by unidentified persons Monday night. A CCTV footage showed a person keeping the explosive material under the SUV before fleeing with his accomplice who was waiting on a motorcycle.

A heavy police force along with a bomb disposal squad reached the spot.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

IG Border Range, Amritsar, Manish Chawla said, “We received information that someone has kept an IED under the vehicle of a sub-inspector. We sent a police team to the spot. They recovered the IED and its forensic investigation is being done.”

Dilbag Singh said, “Due to the timely sighting of the bomb by the boy, who came to wash the car, the explosion was averted. The bomb disposal squad has taken possession of the IED.”

No arrests have been made so far, a police official said, adding the persons who planted the explosive are yet to be identified. It is also not clear whether this is a case of personal enmity or whether it was a conspiracy to create an atmosphere of fear, the official added. An FIR has been registered.

Advertisement

Police said investigation was underway to trace the men who planted the explosive material.

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Amritsar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 10:39:25 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

4

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

5

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot
Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’

Premium
In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement