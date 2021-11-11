Sarbat Khalsa-appointed Jathedar not satisfied with Capt’s answers, asks him to appear in person

Capt Amarinder Singh has directly responded to the Sarbat Khalsa-appointed Akal Takht Jathedar Dhian Singh Mand for the first time regarding what he had done to take sacrilege and related police firing cases to their conclusive ends as Punjab chief minister. However, Mand said he is not satisfied with the ex-CM’s answers, adding that he has given the latter more time to provide an explanation.

“Captain Amarinder Singh has sent us information about some FIRs registered during his term as CM. But we already had that and there was nothing new in it,” said Mand, adding that the deadline was extended to December 5 after Mand received a correspondent from the former CM. Amarinder has been asked to appear before Akal Takht with more information.

Mand had decided to end the 193 days long ‘Insaaf Morcha’ at Bargari on December 10, 2018, on the request of the Amarinder government after negotiations through Congress Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and two MLAs Harminder Singh Gill and Kulbir Zira.

Mand said, “The Bargari Morcha was ended on the promise made by Captain Amarinder Singh that justice in sacrilege cases would be delivered soon. But nothing happened in last three years, following which we had summoned Captain Amarinder Singh. Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tripta Rajinder Singh Bajwa had appeared before the Akal TAkht in which they had shifted all the responsibility on Captain Amarinder Singh, who himself never appeared despite the summoning. We had summoned him on November 9. But he has sent a correspondent. We are not satisfied with his answer…He is asked to appear before Akal Takht on December 5.”

“He should explain to Panth if there was any kind of pressure on him or was there any kind of obstacle in serving justice in sacrilege cases. He is asked to appear in person,” he added.

Earlier this year, Mand had accused Congress leaders who had been part of negotiations in 2018 of not keeping the promises and asked them to appear before him, after which ministers and MLAs including Randhawa, Bajwa, Zira and Gill had written him a letter and shifted responsibility of sacrilege cases on Amarinder Singh.

Bargari Morcha had created pressure on Punjab government to form SITs in the Bargari and police firing cases in 2018. Police action in these cases allegedly slowed down as soon as the morcha ended and inaction in these cases emerged as a big issue during elections.