scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

BSF shoots down drone along international border in Amritsar

During the search operation, the BSF recovered a Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Chinese drone) in a partially-damaged condition, according to officials.

The troops fired at the drone after they noticed it sneaking into the Indian territory near Daoke village (Representational)

The Border Security Force has shot down a drone that entered from Pakistan in Punjab’s Amritsar district, officials said on Saturday.

The troops fired at the drone after they noticed it sneaking into the Indian territory near Daoke village, 34 km southwest of Amritsar city, on Friday evening, the BSF said.

During the search operation, the BSF recovered a Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Chinese drone) in a partially-damaged condition, according to officials.

A quadcopter is an unmanned aerial vehicle with four rotors.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring documentPremium
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring document
Anurag Kashyap on his dark phase: ‘I imploded, went off Twitter, we...Premium
Anurag Kashyap on his dark phase: ‘I imploded, went off Twitter, we...

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 11:04:08 am
Next Story

Eyeing investors, Greater Noida authority set to launch schemes this week

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close