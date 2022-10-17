scorecardresearch
BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab; second incident in 3 days

A green-coloured packet was recovered from under the drone and it had two kg material, which is suspected to be narcotics, a BSF spokesperson said.

The Border Security Force shot down a quad-copter drone suspected to be carrying narcotics .

The Border Security Force shot down a quad-copter drone suspected to be carrying narcotics on Sunday night along the India-Pakistan international border in the Amritsar region, officials said.

This is the second such incident in past three days at this frontier.

The drone weighing 12 kgs had four propellers. It was intercepted and shot down around 9.15 pm near the Rania border post in the Amritsar sector by the troops of the 22nd Battalion of the BSF, they said.



In a similar incident that took place on the intervening night of October 13-14, the BSF shot down a large (quad copter) Pakistani drone in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 08:08:13 am
