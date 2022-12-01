scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

In a first, BSF’s Raising Day Parade to be organised in Amritsar

PV Rama Sastry, IPS, Additional Director General (Western Command), Chandigarh, on Wednesday unveiled the 58th BSF Raising Day Parade display and released the teaser video of the event

Women BSF Jawans at the raising day parade. (Express Archive)

The 58th Raising Day Parade of the Border Security Forces (BSF) will be held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on December 4. This is for the first time that the Raising Day Parade of the BSF is being held in Punjab and the second time outside the national capital.

PV Rama Sastry, IPS, Additional Director General (Western Command), Chandigarh, on Wednesday unveiled the 58th BSF Raising Day Parade display and released the teaser video of the event. Sastry along with Asif Jalal, IPS, IG BSF Punjab Frontier and other officers also attended the curtain raiser event.

Sharing details of the event, Sastry said, “The parade will have 12 foot contingents, including Mahila prahari contingent, the famed Camel contingent, Camel Band and the mounted contingent. Various shows including Gajraj & Chetak Drill by Central School of Motor Training (CSMT) BSF team that involves dismantling, obstacle crossing and assembly of motor vehicles, among others.”

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 09:10:45 am
Next Story

School bus driver held for raping woman in Bengaluru

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close