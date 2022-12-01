In a first, BSF’s Raising Day Parade to be organised in Amritsar

The 58th Raising Day Parade of the Border Security Forces (BSF) will be held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on December 4. This is for the first time that the Raising Day Parade of the BSF is being held in Punjab and the second time outside the national capital.

PV Rama Sastry, IPS, Additional Director General (Western Command), Chandigarh, on Wednesday unveiled the 58th BSF Raising Day Parade display and released the teaser video of the event. Sastry along with Asif Jalal, IPS, IG BSF Punjab Frontier and other officers also attended the curtain raiser event.

Sharing details of the event, Sastry said, “The parade will have 12 foot contingents, including Mahila prahari contingent, the famed Camel contingent, Camel Band and the mounted contingent. Various shows including Gajraj & Chetak Drill by Central School of Motor Training (CSMT) BSF team that involves dismantling, obstacle crossing and assembly of motor vehicles, among others.”